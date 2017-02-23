

THE CANADIAN PRESS





PICTOU, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia man convicted of biting off part of a fellow mourner's nose in a drunken brawl at a wake has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Randall Edwin MacLean was convicted of aggravated assault last October.

MacLean was drunk when he arrived at the 2014 wake for his old friend Howard Miller at a house in downtown Pictou, N.S. -- but he wasn't the only one.

Judge Del Atwood said almost everyone present was inebriated -- and as will happen sometimes when a group of people have had too much to drink, a disagreement turned into a brawl.

MacLean's lawyer, Joel Sellers, says that during the sentencing hearing in Pictou provincial court Tuesday, his client said he regretted what happened, but maintained that he did not intentionally bite Paul Gaudet's nose.

MacLean is also facing 12 months of probation, a victim surcharge of $200, a DNA collection order and a 10-year firearm prohibition.