Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a 71-year-old allegedly came under gunfire in Clementsport, N.S.

Annapolis District RCMP say they received a complaint on Sept. 13 of an abandoned pickup truck on Guinea Road.

Police say the caller told officers that the vehicle appeared to have multiple bullet holes in it.

Officers were initially unable to locate the driver, but police say they later determined that the driver, a 71-year-old man from Clementsport, had pulled into his camp driveway in a wooded area and came under gunfire by two men.

Police say the victim managed to exit his vehicle and escaped by running into the woods.

The RCMP took two men into custody five days later.

Police have charged a 26-year-old Digby County man and 37-year-old Todd Scott Schnare of Plympton, N.S., with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and various firearms offences.

Schnare remains in custody and will appear in court Friday. The Digby County man, whose identity was not released, was released and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Nov. 27.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard gunshots near Guinea Road on Sept. 13 to contact Annapolis District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.