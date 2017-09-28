

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's municipal politicians would have to adhere to expense rules similar to those used by their provincial counterparts under legislation proposed by the province.

Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette says amendments to the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter would increase transparency and accountability around municipal and village expenses.

Under the changes, all expenses are to be reported online under a uniform set of rules for all municipalities and municipal bodies will have to set up auditing committees that include a qualified member of the public who would provide oversight.

As well, taxpayers will no longer foot the bill for alcohol expensed by councillors and municipal officials.

The government has said the changes are in response to an ombudsman's report and a forensic audit carried out last year in Richmond County that revealed questionable expense claims by some councillors and uncovered a lack of documentation.

Among the questionable claims were thousands of dollars spent on alcohol and $582 charged for visits to two Texas strip clubs.