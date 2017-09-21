

CTV Atlantic





The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 58-year-old Tatamagouche-area woman was still recovery in Halifax hospital Thursday as the court process got underway.

Ernie "Junior" Duggan, 49, is recovering from an alleged shootout with police Monday morning at a cemetery several hours after the body of 58-year old Susie Butlin was found.

Duggan is also facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at officers.

Court documents show Butlin filed a peace bond six weeks earlier, alleging Duggan exposed himself to her. She said she also felt her safety was threatened.

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey says it's too early to say if this might be a case for an inquiry.

“Certainly, there are reviews that would be conducted internally within the Department of Justice,” says Furey. “The police organization themselves would have a review process when matters like this occur.”

Crown attorney Alison Brown can't say what impact, if any, the peace bond might have on a trial.

“It's at the very early stages,” says Brown. “We have very little evidence that's been disclosed thus far. The officers have been extremely busy, working endlessly to try and fulfill their obligations to investigate this matter fully.”

Meanwhile, the mood in the area is solemn as the village of Tatamagouche gets ready for its biggest community celebration. Thousands will flock to the community for the 38th annual Oktoberfest weekend.

“It'll be almost mission impossible to try to cancel and the musicians coming from Kitchener, Waterloo. I think we will all have her in our thoughts, but one has to carry on,” says Oktoberfest founder Claire Mueller.

Court was told Duggan should be released from medical care in the very near future. He will be kept in custody until the matter comes back to court on Oct. 3.