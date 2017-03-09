

HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Opposition leader says his party will examine all legal options including an injunction if the government calls an election without first using a formal commission to redraw the province's electoral boundaries.

Michel Samson, the minister responsible for the Office of Acadian Affairs, is refusing to divulge the government's position as it talks to the Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia about how to proceed following a recent appeal court decision.

The court said the previous NDP government was wrong to force an independent commission to redraw three predominantly French-speaking ridings to have them include a larger, English-speaking population.

Samson says the outcome of discussions with the federation will be made public, but the government won't reveal what is being said while talks are ongoing.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says the government's approach smacks of an old fashioned "back room deal" to draw the electoral lines.

Baillie says the legislature has to be recalled to set up an independent committee to redraw the boundaries or the government risks an election which could be declared unconstitutional by the courts.