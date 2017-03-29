

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- For the first African-Canadian commanding officer of a navy patrol ship, standing beneath a towering cotton tree in Sierra Leone that welcomed free slaves from Nova Scotia 225 years ago was an emotional homecoming of sorts.

Lt.-Cmdr. Paul Smith says visiting the historic tree in Freetown and other sites fulfilled a dream to explore a region whose ties go back to 1792 when about 1,500 Black Loyalists left Nova Scotia to settle the city after the American Revolution.

Smith, who spoke from HMCS Summerside just off the Ivory Coast, just wrapped up a six-day visit to the country as part of an ongoing exercise with the Royal Canadian Navy and partner countries along the western coast of Africa.

He says his crew and members of HMCS Moncton visited several orphanages and schools, where they have handed out pens, pencils, notepads, soccer balls and books to children affected by the Ebola outbreak and the country's civil war.

Smith says in one of the more emotional experiences, he and his crew were greeted by about 300 smiling elementary students at an all-girls school who excitedly asked them about Canada and its famous feature -- snow.

The 49-year-old father of two who lives in Halifax says they also fixed a generator at an orphanage where children were reading by candlelight, and handed out books to kids who then read to his crew.

Smith says they will continue their training missions and outreach before returning home in early May.