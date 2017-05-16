

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia New Democrats are promising to bring in $15-a-day child care beginning next year if they win the May 30 provincial election.

Party leader Gary Burrill also said today that his party would provide free child care to families whose net income is less than $30,000 annually and create 400 new spaces across the province.

Burrill says average monthly fees for licenced care currently are in the range of $825 for a toddler and $781 for a pre-schooler, and parents need more assistance.

He says the program would lead to the creation of about 800 jobs either as a result of the direct hiring of child care workers or as a result of parents being able to work.

The annual cost of the program would gradually rise over the next four years to $70 million per year by 2021.

The Liberal party has promised a free, universal program for four-year-old preschoolers, which by 2020 would see 9,000 children being cared for at an annual cost of about $49 million.