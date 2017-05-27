

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's three main party leaders fanned out across the province Saturday in a bid to sway any voters who might still be on the fence ahead of Tuesday's provincial election.

With some polls suggesting a tightened race over the past week, Premier Stephen McNeil kicked off his final push of the campaign at a rally for Liberal supporters at a Halifax church hall.

McNeil told the crowd that a second majority mandate is within reach.

"We need to continue the momentum of the work that we started over the last three-and-half years," said McNeil. "I know for certain there's a second majority standing out there but it will require all of us to go out, knock on doors, and deliver people to the polls."

McNeil told his supporters to "work hard over the next three days" to ensure the province will have the continuity it needs to continue economic growth.

"What we need is your help," he said. "I am turning this campaign over to you."

The province's voters have not elected back-to-back majorities since 1988.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie scoffed at McNeil's suggestion. He said the last thing the province needs is more of the same.

"Mr. McNeil made a mess of the film industry, he's made a mess of health care and he's made a mess of education," said Baillie. "Telling people we need more of the same is the worst thing he could be saying now. I'm saying the opposite -- we need a change in government."

NDP Leader Gary Burrill backed the sentiment arguing that the campaign has reached a "volatile moment" that could work to his party's advantage, especially in several competitive ridings in the Halifax area, where the New Democrats once dominated the political landscape.

"There actually is a clear decision before people," Burrill said. "It's not an election with a mushy middle and everybody crowding it, there's been a clearly demarcated difference in what's being offered by the parties."

All three leaders began Saturday in Halifax where there are several competitive races among the municipality's 20 ridings -- seen as key to winning a majority in the 51-seat legislature. The Liberals broke through capturing all but two of the seats in 2013.

The trio also appeared at the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival parade in Kentville, N.S., before going their separate ways.

McNeil visited some South Shore ridings that are in play as well as the riding of Queens-Shelburne, which is more wide open after former NDP cabinet minister Sterling Belliveau announced last year that he wouldn't be running this time around.

However, he downplayed any strategic considerations when asked about the significance of the ridings he's selected to travel to as the campaign winds down.

"I believe every riding is competitive," McNeil said. "I've never taken a riding for granted . . . and I've never taken a vote for granted. People need to go out hustling that's just how this works."

Baillie's tour Saturday saw him range across the province to Cape Breton, where he was to hold a rally on health care in Glace Bay, where the issue of doctor shortages has been front-and-centre.

"We're out looking for undecided voters, even NDP voters who want to replace the McNeil government, making our pitch that we're the best party to do that," he said.

Burrill meanwhile, doubled back to Halifax where he spent more time canvassing voters in an attempt to shore up support.

"For us there's nothing to do but put our heads down and give everything we've got to putting across what we think is the road ahead . . . and see where we are Tuesday."