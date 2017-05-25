Featured
N.S. party leaders to pitch platforms tonight on CTV
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 10:29AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 1:26PM ADT
Nova Scotia’s three main party leaders are getting ready for their final televised debate of the election campaign.
Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill are set to participate in CTV's Leaders Roundtable at Saint Mary's University in Halifax tonight.
CTV anchor Steve Murphy will pose questions to the leaders before taking some from viewers and a live audience.
The event will be televised live from the Saint Mary's University McNally Auditorium on CTV News starting at 6:30 p.m.
.@CTVAtlantic ROUNDTABLE w/ @StephenMcNeil @JamieBaillie @GaryBurrill airs 6:30 tonight, live from Saint Mary's U. What do you want to know?— Steve Murphy (@CTVAnchor) May 25, 2017
ROUNDTABLE is not formal debate. Allows for more unscripted interactions among @StephenMcNeil @JamieBaillie @GaryBurrill 6:30 @CTVAtlantic— Steve Murphy (@CTVAnchor) May 25, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Fish plant burns to the ground on island in northern N.B.
- N.S. party leaders to pitch platforms tonight on CTV
- N.S. schools see average 1,100 threats or acts of 'physical violence' monthly
- Man dies after vehicle leaves road on P.E.I.
- N.B. government signs collective agreement with teachers, includes wage hike