Nova Scotia’s three main party leaders are getting ready for their final televised debate of the election campaign.

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill are set to participate in CTV's Leaders Roundtable at Saint Mary's University in Halifax tonight.

CTV anchor Steve Murphy will pose questions to the leaders before taking some from viewers and a live audience.

The event will be televised live from the Saint Mary's University McNally Auditorium on CTV News starting at 6:30 p.m.