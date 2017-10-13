

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A private member's bill proclaiming Oct. 15 as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day has been unanimously passed by the Nova Scotia legislature.

The legislation was tabled this week by Tim Houston, the Progressive Conservative member for Pictou East.

A similar bill was passed unanimously in Ontario in late 2015, proclaiming Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day on Oct. 15 and promising better resources, support and research on the issue.

The Tory bill has received widespread support across Nova Scotia, including 28 municipalities that have agreed to proclaim the day.

Houston says with the extra awareness and attention as part of the bill, the province can begin to provide women and families with the support and compassion they need "at such a difficult time."