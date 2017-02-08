

HALIFAX -- Systemic racism continues to have a major impact on African Nova Scotians, a new report says.

A preliminary report from the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children orphanage says it heard from black people reluctant to interact with public agencies because they feel they are treated as "second-class citizens."

The 21-page document also says participants noted African Nova Scotians continue to be over-represented in the child welfare and correctional systems, and black children are suspended at disproportionate rates.

"Parents, caregivers, service providers and community members expressed concern that African Nova Scotian students continue to have a difficult experience in schools," the report said.

It said many people stressed that these issues are not new, and quoted one participant: "It feels like we're talking about the things we were talking about 40 years ago."

Inquiry council co-chairman Tony Smith said it's clear systemic racism is still a problem in Nova Scotia.

"It may show up differently in Yarmouth than it does in Halifax or Sydney, but many of the concerns are similar, and they're not new," said Smith in a news release.

The inquiry was launched in late 2015 with a mandate to examine the experience of former residents of the Halifax orphanage, and systemic discrimination and racism throughout the province.

Former residents say they were subjected to physical, psychological and sexual abuse over several decades up until the 1980s.

Premier Stephen McNeil formally apologized to former residents of the home in October 2014 and later promised a public inquiry.

The inquiry will now hold sharing circles with former residents on their experiences with caregivers, the education and justice systems, and the community. It will also catalogue and examine records of the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children, dating back to its inception in 1921.

The inquiry's task group -- which works with the community and public agencies to identify possible actions and plans -- will issue a report to the legislature in the spring.

The inquiry is expected to continue until spring 2018.