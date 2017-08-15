

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia police are turning to the public to help find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kings District RCMP say Rylee Irene Robinson was last seen early Saturday morning in Berwick, N.S.

Officers do not believe the teen has been met with foul play, but they are concerned for her well-being.

Rylee is described as standing 5’6” and weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Rylee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.