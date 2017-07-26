

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen in Lower Sackville.

Police say Everette Joseph Hawley, who is originally from Neil’s Harbour, was last seen on foot leaving the Cobequid Community Health Centre on Freer Lane.

Hawley is described as a five-foot-eight, 173-pound man with thinning blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, a black and gray hat and black shoes.

Police say his direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on Everette Joseph Hawley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.