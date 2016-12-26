Featured
N.S. police seek help in locating missing Tantallon man
Anthony Glen Sinclair, 46, was reported missing on Christmas Day. (Halifax District RCMP)
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 1:32PM AST
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 46-year-old man from Tantallon, N.S., who hasn’t been seen since Friday.
Halifax District RCMP say Anthony Glen Sinclair was reported missing on Christmas Day. He last had contact with his family on Dec. 23.
Sinclair is described as 5’11”, 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans.
Police say he may be a driving a 2009 white Ford van with Nova Scotia licence plate FFR685.
Anyone with information on Sinclair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
