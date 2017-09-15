Featured
N.S. police seize over 650,000 illegal cigarettes following 13-month investigation
A smoker is seen holding his cigarette during a smoke break outside a building in North Vancouver, B.C. Monday, Jan. 20, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 4:36PM ADT
Service Nova Scotia says two traffic stops in Cumberland County on Thursday resulted in the seizure of nearly $180,000 worth of illegal cigarettes.
During the traffic stops in Amherst, N.S., officers found 651,000 cigarettes, with an estimated worth of $136,752.
Police arrested two men, aged 37 and 47, as a result. The vehicles were also seized by police.
The men are scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Dec. 27 to face charges under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, Excise Act 2001 and Criminal Code.
Anyone with information on the sale or manufacturing of illegal tobacco is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.