Service Nova Scotia says two traffic stops in Cumberland County on Thursday resulted in the seizure of nearly $180,000 worth of illegal cigarettes.

During the traffic stops in Amherst, N.S., officers found 651,000 cigarettes, with an estimated worth of $136,752.

Police arrested two men, aged 37 and 47, as a result. The vehicles were also seized by police.

The men are scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Dec. 27 to face charges under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, Excise Act 2001 and Criminal Code.

Anyone with information on the sale or manufacturing of illegal tobacco is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.