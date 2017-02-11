

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia Power has dispatched crews across the province in anticipation of a powerful winter storm forecast for Sunday night through Monday.

The utility says it's working with the province's Emergency Management Office to ensure a swift response to heavy snow and winds expected to spread across the Maritimes.

It says damage assessment teams and power line crews will be placed around Nova Scotia so they can begin restoration efforts without delay.

Nova Scotians have also been advised to prepare for the storm by stocking up on essentials including flashlights and fresh water.

Environment Canada predicts that some parts of the province will see 25 centimetres of snowfall or more by Monday.

Weather scientists predict the storm will intensify as it makes its way across the province, creating "blizzard-like conditions."