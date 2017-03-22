

Nova Scotia Power crews were scrambling to get Cape Bretoners back on the grid Wednesday just ahead of more winter weather.

"We have the resources on the ground and a plan in place that we should have all those customers restored by end of day," said David Rodenhiser, spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power.

The reluctant beginning of spring sees a blizzard bearing down on northern and eastern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island. After the snow and wind, temperatures are expected to be brutally cold.

The effects of the freezing rain in Cape Breton on Tuesday are still being felt. Dangled wires remain coated in ice, along with plenty of downed trees blocking roadways.

"We are keeping all the crews that we've moved into Cape Breton, from other parts of the province, we're keeping them there overnight to be ready for tomorrow if anything happens," Rodenhiser said.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, fewer than 100 Nova Scotia Power customers remain off the grid.

Mayflower Mall in Sydney was closed for much of the afternoon, but has since had its power restored.

“Third day of spring tomorrow, you'd think there'd be a little bit better weather,” said mall employee Patrick Gillis. “It's not too bad out there now, but more snow's going make that worse."

CTV chief meteorologist Cindy Day is calling for five to 10 centimetres to fall overnight Wednesday, and another five centimetres Thursday morning. Winds are expected to reach 90 km/h.

White out conditions are expected with nearly zero visibility, which could result in several more closures and cancellations.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.