

Michael MacDonald, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has sharpened his political attacks on Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie with only a few days of campaigning left before Tuesday's provincial election.

With the polls showing a tightening race between the two parties, the Liberal leader told a news conference Friday that Baillie is trying to paper over a "$500 million hole" in the Tory platform.

The premier, who is seeking a second consecutive mandate, used the phrase no fewer than five times when responding to reporters' questions, saying Baillie must explain what budget cuts he would make to cover the perceived shortfall.

"He has said he's going to run a balanced budget, (but) there is no way that you can make up that $500 million without impacting Nova Scotians," he said.

"He's not telling Nova Scotians where that money is coming from ... He has not been clear."

The Conservatives have dismissed the premier's accusation as a "complete fabrication," saying their fully costed platform adds up.

However, the premier pressed on, saying the Conservatives' lack of clarity stands in contrast to the NDP's commitment, if elected, to amass about $1 billion in budget deficits over the next four years.

"At least (NDP Leader Gary) Burrill is telling Nova Scotians he's going to have a $250-million deficit next year," the premier said. "At least he's being forthright about that. Mr. Baillie has a $500-million hole next year alone. Who knows what he's going to do after that."

Meanwhile, Baillie ramped up his appeal for support from traditional NDP voters, saying Friday that voters seeking real change should "give us a try."

"I believe there is a great desire for change out there and people want to know what's the best way to get that change," said Baillie, who leading his party in an election campaign for a second time since 2010. "At this point, this late in the campaign, it's clear that is the Progressive Conservative party."

Burrill, who has been party leader for just over a year, has scoffed at Baillie's bid, saying NDP voters should recall that Baillie was once a "cheerleader" for former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.

Baillie responded Friday by pointing to his tenure as CEO of the non-profit Credit Union Atlantic, and his work as chief of staff for former Nova Scotia premier John Hamm.

"He ran a very progressive, Progressive Conservative government," Baillie said Friday. "I'm proud of the social progress that this party has led in Nova Scotia. I know we can do more. There are areas of common ground between Progressive Conservatives and people who are undecided or vote NDP."

With the latest string of polls showing the Liberals losing ground to the Tories, Baillie has ramped up talking about an issue his party believes is resonating with voters: health care.

The Tories released yet another statement Friday saying the health-care system is in a state of crisis.

"Stephen McNeil ... is trying to turn the channel to the economy in the final days of the election," the statement said, referring to the premier's announcements earlier in the day about job creation.

During a visit to a local high-tech firm, McNeil said the province's unemployment rate had dipped to its lowest point in eight years, and he said youth unemployment had fallen faster than in any other part of Canada. He also boasted about a booming export sector -- led by the seafood industry -- and he repeated his pledge to offer a tax cut for 500,000 Nova Scotians.

"This economy has been doing well in comparison to our sister provinces," he said.

The Conservatives fired back with a few numbers of their own, citing Statistics Canada figures showing there were 10,400 fewer people looking for jobs in Nova Scotia over the past four years. As well, they said federal figures also show that between April 2013 and April 2017, there were 6,900 fewer jobs in Nova Scotia.

-- With files from Alison Auld in Halifax.