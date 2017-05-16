Featured
N.S. Progressive Conservatives remove candidate due to social media posts
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative Party says Jad Crnogorac has been removed as its candidate for Dartmouth South, effective immediately. (jadcrnogorac/Twitter)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 3:29PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 3:45PM ADT
Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative Party says it has removed one of its candidates from the election campaign due to her social media posts.
In a news release, the party says Jad Crnogorac has been removed as its candidate for Dartmouth South, effective immediately.
CTV News brought a series of tweets to the attention of the PC Party Tuesday afternoon.
The party announced shortly after that it was dropping Crnogorac “as a consequence of social media posts.”
More to come….
