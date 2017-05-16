

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative Party says it has removed one of its candidates from the election campaign due to her social media posts.

In a news release, the party says Jad Crnogorac has been removed as its candidate for Dartmouth South, effective immediately.

CTV News brought a series of tweets to the attention of the PC Party Tuesday afternoon.

The party announced shortly after that it was dropping Crnogorac “as a consequence of social media posts.”

More to come….