N.S. public health officials confirm two cases of measles
This is a measles virus seen through an electron micrograph. (C. S. Goldsmith; William Bellini, Ph.D.)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 10:35AM ADT
Public health officials in Nova Scotia have confirmed two cases of measles that are believed to be related.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority says more cases of measles could crop up, but they are working to contain the spread of the virus.
Officials say the risk to the public is low because most people have been vaccinated.
They say people at certain locations in the Digby area on March 17th or 18th may have been exposed.
