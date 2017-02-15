

CTV Atlantic





With heaps and mounds of snow yet to removed, many Nova Scotians are faced with the difficult task of trying to prepare for more while still trying to dig out.

Parts of the Annapolis Valley saw 60 centimetres of snow fall earlier this week, with the region expecting another 25 to 30.

The Kentville Volunteer Fire Department services say getting to emergencies in the countryside during storms can be challenging, especially with high wings, little visibility and eager sightseers on the roads.

"(There’s) no need to be out,” said Scott Hamilton of the fire department. “They go out for their coffees, and then they end up stuck in these areas that are open fields and no visibility and then we end up trying to get somewhere and can't because other vehicles are out stuck."

Snow removal crews are already having a hard time finding places to dump all the snow.

"We've been going at it all night, and then I just stopped and started again at 8 a.m. but I only slept for a couple hours,” said snow removal operator Matt Laffin.

That’s the case in Halifax, as well, though municipal officials say they’ve made solid progress since Monday’s storm, there’s still a long way to go.

“In some areas that means that we're going to see narrowed lane widths where we have no ability to push the snow back any further,” said Tiffany Chase of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Snow removal crews say they’re running out of space and much of it has to be trucked away.

“You got to be careful,” said truck driver Gerald Hobley. “The snowbanks are high, the people are everywhere, sidewalks (aren’t) cleaned.”

It is expected to take another 10 to 12 days before sidewalks are fully accessible in all areas. The city says crews are ready, but the extra snow won’t help.

“When the snow starts (Wednesday night) we will take the plowing equipment and switch it back to plowing operations and salting, so it certainly does split up our resources in terms of what we can accomplish,” said Tiffany Chase.

Another area expected to be slammed overnight is Amherst, N.S., where crews have been working to widen the roadways and haul the snow away.

“We've got one dumpsite that still has lots of space right now, but it's hard to say how fast that'll fill in," said Gordon Smith, manager of Amherst Operations.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau and Kayla Hounsell.