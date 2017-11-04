

CTV Atlantic





RCMP say a 33-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle crashed into the ocean in Chester, N.S.

Officers observed the vehicle travelling on Highway 3 in Gold River at a high speed prior to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle, a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan, was clocked at driving 130 kilometres per hour in a 70 zone.

RCMP say the officer that saw the speeding vehicle turned to conduct a traffic stop, then the vehicle was no longer visible.

While patrolling the area, the officer was flagged down by citizens who told him the same vehicle had gone off the highway into the ocean.

The officer, along with three citizens, entered waist-high water as the partially submerged vehicle appeared to be sinking.

The group removed the woman from her vehicle 20 meters from the shore and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

“The quick actions of the citizens and our officer helped save a lifetoday,” says RCMP Staff Sergeant Stephen MacQueen, District Commander of Lunenburg County District.

The investigation in ongoing.