The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide of a Dartmouth woman whose remains were found 15 years ago.

Laura Lee Cross was last seen on July 12, 2001 and reported missing in August 2001. Police say 33-year-old Cross had been living on Middle Street in Dartmouth at the time of her disappearance.

Police say two hunters found her skeletal remains off a logging road on Old Guysborough Road, near Dollar Lake Provincial Park, in Wyses Corner, N.S. on Oct. 14, 2002.

The case has never been solved and police say they continue to investigate Cross’ death.

Her homicide has been added to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Cross’ death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.