The RCMP is investigating after a drone came too close to the scene of a crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 101.

Police and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision near Exit 9 in Avonport, N.S. around 3:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a small car left the roadway, injuring the driver.

LifeFlight was called to the scene and a Sikorsky S-76A helicopter landed on the highway. While on scene, the pilot noticed a drone in the area.

Police say the drone was too close to the scene and infringed on rescue operations, causing “great concern for emergency responders.”

Firefighters and police officers searched for the operator of the drone, but were unable to locate them.

The drone left the area and the LifeFlight was able to leave the scene.

"Any potential or real delay in patient transport is of great concern to our teams as every second counts, especially in the case of critically ill or injured patients,” said Jean Spicer, the corporate communications manager for EHS, in a statement.

"Drones can result in significant distraction for emergency crews, and an increased risk for aircraft, crews and patients on scene."

Police say using a drone in a reckless and negligent manner can lead to penalties under the Aeronautics Act and Criminal Code, which can result in fines and jail time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP.