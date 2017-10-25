

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a home in Colchester County overnight.

Millbrook RCMP, Colchester District RCMP, and the Truro Police Service responded to the home on Coach Road in Millbrook, N.S. shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say four adults and a baby were home at the time, but no one was injured.

The front door of the home was damaged.

There is no word on arrests at this time.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.