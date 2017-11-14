

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two fatal collisions in Shelburne and Cumberland counties.

Shelburne RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 103 in Jordan Falls, N.S. at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived on scene, they found a truck off the road on fire.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the vehicle fire.

Police say the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Highway 103 was closed between Exit 25 and Jordan Branch Road Tuesday evening while an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.

The RCMP also responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 142, just outside Springhill, N.S., at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver lost control of his pickup truck, which then left the highway and ended up at the bottom of the ditch, where it struck some trees.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 142 was closed between Exit 5 at the TransCanada Highway and Highway 2 as an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.