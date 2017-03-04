

CTV Atlantic





RCMP in Hants County are investigating a crash that left one man dead.

Police say just before midnight on Friday, a passing motorist notified police of a truck in the ditch on Ashdale Road, just outside Windsor, N.S.

Emergency crews discovered that the 32-year-old man from Center Rawdon died at the scene.

No one else was involved.

Police believe the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The identity of the victim has not been released.