Featured
N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash in Hants County
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 10:55AM AST
RCMP in Hants County are investigating a crash that left one man dead.
Police say just before midnight on Friday, a passing motorist notified police of a truck in the ditch on Ashdale Road, just outside Windsor, N.S.
Emergency crews discovered that the 32-year-old man from Center Rawdon died at the scene.
No one else was involved.
Police believe the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
