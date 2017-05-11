

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened in different parts of the province late Thursday.



Police say the first crash happened around 4:10 p.m. in Colchester County.



According to police, a vehicle had gone off the road on Highway 224 in Pine Grove, N.S., and struck a tree.



The male and female in the vehicle were sent to hospital, where the male was pronounced dead. The female remains in hospital in critical condition.



The victim’s identity has not been released. The road was closed for some time as police investigated, but it has since re-opened.



Police say the second crash happened three hours later in Digby. A female was driving along Highway 217 when her vehicle left the road and also struck a tree.



She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police have reduced traffic to one lane on that section of highway as officers continue their investigation.