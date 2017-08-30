

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP have laid more charges after marijuana storefronts were raided last week, resulting in 10 arrests and 69 drug charges being laid.

The RCMP, with the assistance of Halifax Regional Police, executed search warrants on Aug. 24 at four homes on Gammon Crescent in Cole Harbour, Memorial Drive in Westphal, Frederick Avenue in Halifax, and John Gorham Lane in Bedford.

They also searched five marijuana storefronts on Cole Harbour Road in Cole Harbour, Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, Agricola Street in Halifax, Old Highway 104 in Antigonish, and Gerrish Street in Windsor.

Police say they conducted a second search on Monday of a marijuana storefront on Cole Harbour Road after receiving word that the storefront resumed operations.

Police say four people were arrested during the search, including Norman Arthur Lawrence who faces additional charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and property obtained by crime.

Lawrence was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

Christopher Myles Keating, 32, of Dartmouth, Janet Elizabeth Benoit, 46, of Halifax and Stacey Marie Gloria MacKay, 21, of Eastern Passage, have all been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All three were released and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 11.