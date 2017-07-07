Featured
N.S. RCMP locate body of missing Middle Sackville woman
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 8:50AM ADT
The RCMP say the body of a missing Middle Sackville, N.S. woman has been found.
Elizabeth Smith was seen leaving her home in her vehicle Wednesday morning. She was reported missing later that day.
Police say the body of the 51-year-old woman was found in the Upper Falmouth, N.S. area around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. An RCMP helicopter assisted in the search.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, but police say foul play is not suspected.
