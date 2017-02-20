

KEMPTOWN, N.S. -- Two motorists discovered one particular peril of not having snow tires: they were arrested for possession of 6.8 kilograms of cocaine after their car slid off a Nova Scotia road.

RCMP say they spotted the car off a rural road in Kemptown at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

"They noticed a vehicle in the ditch so they stopped to help," Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Monday. "It all started with just stopping to provide assistance."

But officers soon discovered both people in the car had outstanding warrants, the driver had been suspended from operating a motor vehicle -- and they were allegedly carrying a major cache of cocaine.

"It's a lot (of cocaine). Definitely a significant amount for us," Clarke said. "That would be a really good shot in the arm for anyone to pick off a seizure like that, that's a good one."

Despite the slippery conditions, the pair weren't driving on snow tires, Clarke said -- an omission that likely led to their predicament.

"Sometimes it's the little things," Clarke mused.

A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Moncton, N.B., are facing charges of cocaine possession. They are to appear in court in Truro, N.S., on Tuesday.

It's the second major drug bust stemming from a routine traffic stop in Nova Scotia this month.

An RCMP officer stopped an SUV for driving erratically on Feb. 4 in Baddeck Bay, N.S.

The officer discovered 8.3 kilograms of marijuana, small quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, and a loaded 9-mm handgun.

Maxime Brodeur, 35, and Stephanie Renaud, 37, both of Quebec, face multiple charges.

"You know what? That's our members out there doing their jobs. That's out there, on the road, eyes and ears open, and just doing their job, being visible and checking cars. That's exactly what they should be doing," said Clarke.