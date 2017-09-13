

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is dead and a man is in police custody following a three-vehicle collision near Memramcook, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP responded to the collision in the eastbound lane of Highway 2 shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the RCMP officer had stopped to help two people in an SUV change a tire when a utility van collided with his cruiser and the SUV.

The 35-year-old RCMP officer died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The two people with the SUV were taken to hospital. There is no word on their injuries at this time.

The driver of the van was also taken to hospital. He was treated and taken into police custody.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews attended the scene. The road reopened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.