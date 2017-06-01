Featured
N.S. RCMP probe suspicious fire that destroyed Colchester County home
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:49PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:50PM ADT
The RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Police were called to the home in Belmont, N.S. just before 3 a.m. Thursday. They say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.
Police say the home was vacant as it was being renovated.
Neighbours told police they heard a loud bang before the fire was reported and investigators are treating the incident as suspicious.
No one was injured.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
