

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

Police were called to the home in Belmont, N.S. just before 3 a.m. Thursday. They say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Police say the home was vacant as it was being renovated.

Neighbours told police they heard a loud bang before the fire was reported and investigators are treating the incident as suspicious.

No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.