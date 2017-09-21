

The RCMP have released an age progression sketch of a student who disappeared from a Nova Scotia university 25 years ago.

During his first two weeks at Acadia University in September 1992, police say 20-year-old Allan “Kenley” Matheson travelled with some friends to Corkum’s Island in Lunenburg County. He returned to the university in Wolfville and attended a party on campus on Sept. 19, 1992.

Police say Matheson was seen by his sister and others on campus at Crowell Tower on Sept. 20, and was seen by a friend walking on Main Street in Wolfville the next day.

Police say he has had no contact with family members or friends, and there has been no activity on his bank account, since Sept. 21, 1992.

“Not knowing what happened to my son has been devastating for our family and has made it extremely difficult to move forward,” said Matheson’s mother, Sarah MacDonald, in a statement.

“I believe someone out there knows something that may help piece together what happened. I’m urging anyone who remembers anything, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, to please come forward.”

Matheson would be 45 years old today, and police have released an age progression sketch of what he may look like now.

Matheson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple T-shirt, a red and black backpack, and a ball cap.

His case has been added to the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Police believe there are people who have information about Matheson’s disappearance, and investigators, as well as Matheson’s family, are asking those people to come forward.