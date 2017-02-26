

CTV Atlantic





RCMP have resumed their search for a missing 23-year-old Afton, N.S., man whose vehicle was found abandoned over a week ago.

Antigonish RCMP received a call at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 of a vehicle being found abandoned on East Tracadie Road at Barrios Beach.

Police were unable to locate the owner of the vehicle, prompting them to search the area.

Officers later discovered that the vehicle belongs to Craig Joseph Perry, who was last seen leaving a residence in Linwood, N.S., around 1 a.m. on Feb. 18.

An extensive search was launched in the area, with a K9 unit, ground search and rescue, an underwater dive team and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisting the RCMP.

Police say the search was suspended late Monday due to weather conditions. On Sunday, police sent a news release stating favourable weather and ice flow conditions have allowed for the search to resume.

Perry is described as a white man with short black hair and a long black beard. He is six-foot-five and weighs 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with pink writing, white shoes or boots and a black winter jacket with leather sleeves.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.