

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for a man who robbed a grocery store in southwestern Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Police say the robbery happened in Woods Harbour, N.S. – about 45 minutes outside Yarmouth – around 9:50 p.m.

The employees told officers that a man entered the grocery store with a weapon and a note demanding money. Police say the suspect then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers are looking for a white man with blonde hair. At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing a black bandana across his face, a white and grey stripped shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Barrington RCMP or Crime Stoppers.