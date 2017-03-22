

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Harmony Lyons of Hartlin Settlement, N.S. was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

Lyons is described as a white female with long, light brown hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-three inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.