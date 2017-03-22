Featured
N.S. RCMP seek help in locating missing 16-year-old girl
Harmony Lyons of Hartlin Settlement, N.S. was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday. (Halifax District RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 3:23PM ADT
Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Harmony Lyons of Hartlin Settlement, N.S. was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.
Lyons is described as a white female with long, light brown hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-three inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Most recommendations from review of Rehtaeh Parsons case underway
- N.S. intimate-photo case results in guilty pleas from all six accused
- N.B. woman dies after motorcycle leaves road, crashes into tree
- N.S. man dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway 103
- Fire at historic North Preston church a 'devastating' blow: member
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10