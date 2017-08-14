

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man reported missing from South Rawdon, N.S.

Martin McLearn was last seen at his home around noon Sunday and police are concerned for his safety.

Police say 89-year-old McLearn is hard of hearing, may walk with a slight limp, and wasn’t operating a vehicle.

McLearn is described as five-foot-six, 150 to 160 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing rubber boats, dark workpants, and possibly a tan overcoat and cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.