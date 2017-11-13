Featured
N.S. RCMP seek help in locating missing Lake Echo teen
Police say 15-year-old Chelsie Fahie was last seen Thursday evening. (RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 9:57AM AST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 10:04AM AST
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Lake Echo, N.S.
Police say Chelsie Fahie was last seen Thursday evening.
Fahie has long brown hair and hazel eyes. She is five-foot-six inches tall and weighs 148 pounds.
She was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a peach coloured sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.