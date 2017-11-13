

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Lake Echo, N.S.

Police say Chelsie Fahie was last seen Thursday evening.

Fahie has long brown hair and hazel eyes. She is five-foot-six inches tall and weighs 148 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a peach coloured sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.