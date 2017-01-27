Featured
N.S. RCMP seek missing man last seen on Marine Atlantic ferry
Christopher Scott Zinck was last in contact with his family on Jan. 20. (Windsor District RCMP)
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 11:05AM AST
Windsor District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Christopher Scott Zinck was last in contact with his family on Jan. 20.
Police say the 59-year-old St. Croix, N.S. man was last seen on a Marine Atlantic ferry, en route from North Sydney to Port-aux-Basques, N.L., around 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 21.
The ferry landed in Port-aux-Basques shortly afterwards, but police say they haven’t been able to locate Zinck.
He is described as a white man with a heavy build and short, grey and black hair. He is about five-foot-six and was last seen wearing jeans, a black hoodie and a black GMC ball cap.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have seen him on the Marine Atlantic ferry, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
