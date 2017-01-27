

Windsor District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Christopher Scott Zinck was last in contact with his family on Jan. 20.

Police say the 59-year-old St. Croix, N.S. man was last seen on a Marine Atlantic ferry, en route from North Sydney to Port-aux-Basques, N.L., around 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The ferry landed in Port-aux-Basques shortly afterwards, but police say they haven’t been able to locate Zinck.

He is described as a white man with a heavy build and short, grey and black hair. He is about five-foot-six and was last seen wearing jeans, a black hoodie and a black GMC ball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have seen him on the Marine Atlantic ferry, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.