

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Monastery, N.S. on the weekend.

Police received a call at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, saying a vehicle had been found abandoned on East Tracadie Road at Barrios Beach.

Police were unable to locate the owner of the vehicle, prompting them to search the area.

Police say the vehicle belongs to Craig Joseph Perry, who was last seen leaving a residence in Linwood, N.S. around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators are concerned for the Afton, N.S. man’s safety and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

An extensive search is underway in the area, with Police Dog Services, Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, Colchester Ground Search and Rescue and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisting the RCMP.

An air and ground search was conducted in the Barrios Beach area. It was suspended Saturday evening and resumed Sunday morning. The RCMP underwater recovery team also assisted in Sunday’s search.

Perry is described as a white man with short black hair and a long black beard. He is six-foot-five and weighs 165 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with pink writing, white shoes or boots, and a black winter jacket with leather sleeves.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.