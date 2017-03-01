

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a cribbage board inside his Indian Brook, N.S. home.

Police say two men entered the home just before 1 a.m. Tuesday and that one of the men picked up a cribbage board and struck the homeowner twice in the head.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of cuts to his head. He was released from hospital Wednesday morning.

No one else was injured.

Police say the suspect was upset about a dispute he had with the man last week. Police are now looking for the suspect.