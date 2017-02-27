Featured
N.S. RCMP seek thieves who made off with $6,000 worth of lobster
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 2:24PM AST
PORT MOUTON, N.S. -- Lobster thieves are back at work in Nova Scotia -- two fishing boats were hit a week apart.
RCMP Const. Rob James says the first cache of crustaceans was taken from a boat tied up alongside the wharf in Port Mouton on Feb. 12.
Another 135 kilograms was taken in a similar fashion at the same wharf on Feb. 18, bringing the total amount of stolen lobster up to 270 kilograms, worth about $6,000.
James says it's not clear if there's a connection between the two thefts, and it's not unusual to see people try to make off with the pricey delicacies.
In an incident last January, police say 48 crates of live lobster were stolen from an outdoor pound at a business on Cape Sable Island.
The theft followed a similar incident in late 2015, when 14 crates of lobster were stolen from a secure compound on Morris Island near Yarmouth, N.S.
