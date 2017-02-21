

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP has suspended the search for a 23-year-old Afton, N.S. man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Monastery, N.S. on the weekend.

Police received a call at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, saying a vehicle had been found abandoned on East Tracadie Road at Barrios Beach.

Police were unable to locate the owner of the vehicle, prompting them to search the area.

Police say the vehicle belongs to Craig Joseph Perry, who was last seen leaving a residence in Linwood, N.S. around 1 a.m. Saturday.

An extensive search was launched in the area, with Police Dog Services, Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, Colchester Ground Search and Rescue, an underwater dive team, and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisting the RCMP.

Police say the search was suspended late Monday evening and that it will continue when conditions improve.

“There’s quite a bit of ice within the Barrios Beach area and in the local bay there and the snow is hampering the walking through the open fields there as well,” says Antigonish RCMP Const. Ian Fahie.

Perry is described as a white man with short black hair and a long black beard. He is six-foot-five and weighs 165 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with pink writing, white shoes or boots, and a black winter jacket with leather sleeves.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.