Featured
N.S. RCMP warn citizens about release of high-risk offender
James Andrew MacKay is set to be released from the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B. on Wednesday, after completing a sentence for sexual assault and other offences. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 3:14PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 4:05PM ADT
The RCMP is warning Nova Scotia residents, especially those living in the Yarmouth and Halifax areas, about the release of a high-risk offender.
James Andrew MacKay is set to be released from the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B. on Wednesday, after completing a sentence for sexual assault and other offences.
Police say the 36-year-old man has a criminal record dating back to 2000 that includes convictions for uttering threats, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault, and killing or endangering animals. Police say the violent offences he was convicted for were in the context of intimate relationships.
MacKay has been assessed as being a high risk to reoffend.
He will be required to follow strict conditions for two years, including not possessing certain types of weapons, not possessing or consuming alcohol and non-prescription drugs, no communication with the victim, and must abide by a daily curfew.
Police say they want to warn citizens about his release, but warn that any form of vigilante activity won’t be tolerated.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Halifax police to hold its first-ever voluntary surrender day
- N.B. man wanted for aggravated assault arrested in Halifax
- Supreme Court to rule Thursday on bail issue in Oland murder case
- Suspect arrested in connection with Fredericton home invasion
- N.B. woman aims to bring end to pig-chasing events at P.E.I. county fair