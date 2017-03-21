

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is warning Nova Scotia residents, especially those living in the Yarmouth and Halifax areas, about the release of a high-risk offender.

James Andrew MacKay is set to be released from the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B. on Wednesday, after completing a sentence for sexual assault and other offences.

Police say the 36-year-old man has a criminal record dating back to 2000 that includes convictions for uttering threats, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault, and killing or endangering animals. Police say the violent offences he was convicted for were in the context of intimate relationships.

MacKay has been assessed as being a high risk to reoffend.

He will be required to follow strict conditions for two years, including not possessing certain types of weapons, not possessing or consuming alcohol and non-prescription drugs, no communication with the victim, and must abide by a daily curfew.

Police say they want to warn citizens about his release, but warn that any form of vigilante activity won’t be tolerated.