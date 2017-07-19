Featured
N.S. RCMP warn of threatening text messages sent to teenage girls
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 3:12PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 19, 2017 3:26PM ADT
The Mounties have issued a community alert about threatening text messages sent to teenage girls.
Kings District RCMP say the text messages from an unknown number threaten to distribute nude photos that the person allegedly has in their possession.
Police say in one case, the person texting the girls decided to call a victim at midnight, claiming to be an acquaintance and to know what her bedroom looked like.
The male caller provided an inaccurate description of the bedroom, according to police.
Officers say if anyone else has been a victim of a similar threat to not reply to the messages and contact police.
