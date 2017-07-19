

CTV Atlantic





The Mounties have issued a community alert about threatening text messages sent to teenage girls.

Kings District RCMP say the text messages from an unknown number threaten to distribute nude photos that the person allegedly has in their possession.

Police say in one case, the person texting the girls decided to call a victim at midnight, claiming to be an acquaintance and to know what her bedroom looked like.

The male caller provided an inaccurate description of the bedroom, according to police.

Officers say if anyone else has been a victim of a similar threat to not reply to the messages and contact police.