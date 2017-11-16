

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - A Nova Scotia sailboat captain has pleaded guilty to two drug charges after 250 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in his vessel after it pulled into a small marina two months ago.

The Canada Border Services Agency says its officers boarded the vessel at East River Marine in Hubbards, N.S., late on Sept. 3.

The agency says the Canadian-registered, 29-foot boat -- called Quesera -- had arrived from the small Caribbean island of Saint Martin.

Inside the vessel's forward sleeping quarters, officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden inside a sealed bed frame, and the RCMP were called in.

Sixty-eight-year-old Jacques John Grenier of Hubbards pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and importing cocaine.

A third charge, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, will be dealt with at Grenier's sentencing hearing on Jan. 25 in Halifax provincial court.