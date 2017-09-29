

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has tabled legislation that sets the stage for its promised cap and trade regime, although specific details on the regulations and the effect on consumers are yet to be known.

Environment Minister Iain Rankin says the goal of the program is to achieve targets for further greenhouse gas reductions with minimal impact to consumers.

The goal will be to have annual greenhouse gas caps to at least 2022 that correspond at a minimum to projected emissions reductions resulting from a federal carbon price of $10 per tonne in 2018, rising to $50 per tonne in 2022.

Rankin says no cap has been set yet for a system that is expected to begin sometime late next year.

Government officials say they will need to set an economy-wide emissions target by 2030.

Rankin says about 20 entities from large industry will be mandatory participants and will initially be offered emission credits at no cost.