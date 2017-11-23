

CTV Atlantic





Police say a 57-year-old Dartmouth man facing 31 counts of breaching court orders is now also facing six counts of historical sexual assault.

James Michael Snow was arrested by Halifax Regional Police on charges following his trial Tuesday relating to a masturbation incident involving children on Feb. 14.

Snow was bound by a lifetime prohibition order that prohibits him from attending any daycare, school ground or public park where children under the age of 14 may reasonably be expected to be present.

Police say officers monitored his movements after receiving two reports in September of 2016 of indecent acts involving a man masturbating and exposing himself in the presence of children in the Fall River and Wellington areas. Police issued a news release hoping to identify the man.

Then on Feb. 14, 2017, officers received information from a group of children who witnessed a man masturbating in the window of an apartment on Maplehurst Drive in Dartmouth. Police arrested James Snow without incident in a unit of the apartment building.

Police say the six sexual assault charges stem from incidents in Walton, N.S. between 1980 and 1988. They say the victims were all females between the ages of five and 19 at the time of the offences.

Snow was arrested on those charges Tuesday. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday.

East Hants District RCMP is asking members of the public to contact the Rawdon RCMP detachment if they have further information.