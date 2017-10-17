

CTV Atlantic





Police say a SPCA worker is in hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog Tuesday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the Kings County SPCA on County Home Road.

The woman was taken to Kentville hospital with injuries believed to be to her arm.

Officers believe the dog got loose after the attack and found its way inside the Kings Regional Rehabilitation Centre, where it was held until animal control arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.